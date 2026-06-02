People are also reading…
“Over the last two weeks, July corn has consistently seen lower lows and lower highs as it has decoupled from crude. Weather and fund liquidation have been significant factors attributed to the current price slide. Yesterday’s first condition report of the season came in at 67% G/E, down 2% from a year ago and down 4% from the five-year average, and most analysts were looking for a higher reading. U.S. plantings are nearing an end at 93% complete. Wet conditions expected over the next week across the Plains is ideal for the newly planted crop and the soil moisture boost is needed. Another headwind for prices is the increasing chance of a strong El Nino June – August, now at 80%, and El Nino conditions tend to be associated with higher than average yields in the US. Corn use for ethanol in April was up 1% year-over-year and DDG production down 1.1%. The U.S. has cut tariffs on imports of agriculture equipment. Without a compelling weather story here in the U.S., speculative longs are exiting positions and pushing prices deeper into support,” according to ADM Investor Services.