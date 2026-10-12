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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn price action is up 1 to 2 cents so far on Monday morning, recovering from Friday’s collapse. Futures were caught off-guard by a surprise hike to corn yield on Friday, as contracts closed with losses of 19 to 21 cents in the front months. December pulled nearly a dime off the limit losses but still saw a weekly loss of 18 cents. Deferred contracts were down 3 to 8 cents on Friday. Open interest was down 11,574 contracts on Friday, with December down 25,477 contracts, and March up 5,157.” The Hightower Report said, “Brazil’s bean planting pace is moving record fast, according to Patria, and that means a potential early harvest, allowing better chances for safrinha corn to be planted on time.”