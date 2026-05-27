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John Heinberg at Total Farm Marketing said, “Corn futures posted moderate losses as broader selling pressure across the grain markets, lower crude oil prices, selling in the wheat complex and favorable weather conditions pressured prices. July corn futures lost 5 cents to 452 ½, and December corn lost 4 ½ cents to 477 ½.” The Hightower Report said, “South Africa is expecting a record crop of 17.06 million tons and safrinha harvest in Mato Grosso has started. Ukraine’s Deputy Economic Minister said corn is 94% planted but warned less fertilizer is being used and that could affect yield. Other areas around the globe are likely experiencing something similar, which could reduce global production later this year.”