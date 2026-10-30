People are also reading…
Mark Soderberg at ADM Investor Services said, “Prices were $.02-$.04 lower while spreads were little changed. Dec-26 held within yesterday’s range as prices continue to consolidate around $4.50. Speculative traders were net buyers of 6k contracts yesterday, while open interest jumped another 9k contracts.” John Heinberg at Total Farm Marketing said, “Mid-term elections are on Tuesday, November 3. As the election date moves closer, markets in general could see some position squaring and choppiness as the results could shift some policy changes and uncertainty. This uncertainty impacted equity, livestock, and metals markets on the session with strong selling pressure.”