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Mark Soderberg at ADM Investor Services said, “Prices were $.01-$.02 higher while spreads recovered with today being the first day of the Goldman roll. Dec-26 held support at this week’s low at $4.38 ½. Speculative traders sold 12k contracts yesterday, reducing their long position to 51k. Open interest was up just over 18k contracts. They were likely light buyers in today’s trade.” Brandon Doherty at Total Farm Marketing said, “December corn traded 6 ¼ cents lower on the week and posted its lowest weekly close since the week of June 29. The corn market has traded lower for six consecutive weeks.”