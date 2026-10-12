People are also reading…
"Prices were $.01-$.03 higher while spreads firmed. Dec-26 held within Friday’s range while its rally attempt was capped at the 100-day MA. Support below Friday’s low is at the August low of $4.63. Friday’s CFTC data showed MM’s were net sellers of just over 60k contracts, reducing their long holdings to 317k. After huge selling on Friday, I estimate that long position is back under 238k contracts, a 2-month low. Many remain skeptical of the USDA 2.7 bpa increase in the average corn yield to 181.2 bpa, particularly in the WCB following record heat this summer. Completely baffling is NE where yields shot up 11 bpa to 188 bpa. Nevertheless, now the function of the market now is to find a price level that stimulates demand. China is well behind the pace needed to reach $17 bil. (prorated in 2026) in ag purchases outside the 25 mmt commitment for soybeans. APK-Inform lowered their Ukraine’s production forecast 1.5% to 31.8 mmt, matching the USDA estimates. I suspect U.S. harvest has advanced to around 38%-40%. Farmer selling has dried up since Friday’s price break," noted Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.