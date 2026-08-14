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John Heinberg at Total Farm Marketing said, “Corn closed the week strong, supported by aggressive buying in wheat and a continued strong demand outlook. September corn gained 11 cents to 459, while December added 11¼ cents to 483¼. For the week, December corn gained 21¼ cents.” The Hightower Report said, “Social media pictures of heavy flooding in parts of northern and eastern Indiana are circulating today, adding to the support. Eastern China’s crop areas are seeing flooding from typhoon. The Pro Farmer tour will move across the Midwest starting Monday and the dichotomy between the eastern belt and the western belt conditions will be significant.”