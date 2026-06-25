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“Prices jumped $.07 ½ – $.08 ½ today after establishing new contract lows overnight. Key reversals were carved out for all future contracts out to July-27. Despite the strength nearby spreads eased ahead of FND for the July-26 contract which is less than 1 week away. Prior to the turnaround July-26 also filled the gap from last September on the weekly chart. Yesterday’s EIA report showed ethanol production slipped to 320 mil. gallons last week, below expectations and the pace needed to reach the USDA corn usage estimate for a 10th consecutive week. For next week’s USDA update I see corn acres dipping to 94.75 mil. while my June 1st stocks est. is 5.425 bil. bu. The average estimate in the Bloomberg survey shows acres at 95.1 mil. down from 95.3 in March with stocks at 5.414 bil. vs. 4.643 bil. YA. Export sales at 58 mil. bu. were in line with expectations. Old crop commitments at 3.333 bil. bu. are up 25% YOY vs. the USDA forecast of 16%. Noted buyers were Japan – 16 mil., and Mexico – 24 mil. New crop commitments have reached 212 mil. bu. a 4-year high while up 50% YOY,” wrote Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.