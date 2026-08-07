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ADM Investor Services said, “Prices were unchanged in 2-sided trade while spreads were little changed despite today being day 1 of the Goldman roll. The USDA announced a flash sale of 286k mt (11.3 mil. bu.) to Mexico. Roughly 90% was for 27/28 MY with 10% for 26/27. Dec-26 seems to be building solid support just below $4.60.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “USDA will release the August WASDE report on Wednesday, August 12. The corn market could stay choppy going into the report, looking for fresh news. The focus on the report will be any possible changes in yield estimates or acres planted.”