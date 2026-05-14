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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn prices are down 6 to 7 cents so far on Thursday morning. Futures posted mixed action at the Wednesday close, with contracts within a penny of either side of unchanged. Open interest was up 10,445 contracts on Wednesday. There were 17 deliveries against May futures overnight, with the contract expiring today.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “US ethanol stocks fell by 4.4% to 24.87 million bbl according to the US Department of Energy’s weekly petroleum report. Analysts were expecting 25.843 mln bbl. Plant production was at 1.082m b/d which compared to a survey average of 1.042m.”