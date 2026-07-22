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“Prices were $.08-$.10 higher, closing near session highs. Spreads were mixed. Both Sept-26 and Dec-26 jumped out to 8-week highs. EIA data showed ethanol production rebounded to 322 mil. gallons last week, up from 306 mil. the previous week and up 1.5% from YA. Production was at the high end of the range of expectations; however, below the pace needed to reach the USDA corn usage est. for a 14th consecutive week. There was 107 mil. bu. of corn used, or 15.34 mil. bu. per day, below the 15.6 mbd needed to reach the USDA forecast of 5.550 bil. bu. The odds of not reaching the USDA 183 bpa yield is on the rise. Dropping this year’s average yield to 178 bpa would reduce U.S. stocks to 1.35 bil. bu. with a stocks/use ratio of 8.3%. This would support an average farm price of $5.60 bu. vs. the current estimate of $4.40. Tomorrow’s export sales are expected to land between 25-65 mil. bu. for both crop years combined,” wrote Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.