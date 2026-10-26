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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn prices are down 3 to 5 cents so far on Monday. Futures failed to see buying into the weekend, with contracts down 1 ¼ to 4 ½ cents on Friday. December was down another 18 ¼ cents on the week. Open interest was down 2,464 contracts on Friday, mainly in the December contract.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “The USDA admitted to having a processing error in its September corn estimates and retroactively revised US production up by 28 million bushels. The error affected Kansas, Nebraska, and the national total. The USDA says that the controversial October estimates are unchanged.”