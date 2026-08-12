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The Hightower Report said, “The corn market closed very strong today, rallying through the session and finishing near the highs of the day, up 20 cents. USDA cut yields more than expected to 180.7 versus the average guess of 182.4. Crop generation the western belt pulled yields down year over year while Iowa, Indiana and the lower Midwest improved from year ago. USDA increased harvested acres 1.2 million for the second largest total on record. Exports were increased as expected, and ending stocks fell nearly 75 men bushels lower than the average guess for new crop.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Weekly ethanol production trended higher last week, reaching 328 million gallons, up 3 million gallons over last week. 110 mb of corn was used last week in ethanol production, slightly ahead of the needed pace to reach the USDA target of 5.450 BB.”