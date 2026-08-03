“USDA released the weekly Corn Inspection report this morning. For the week ending July 30, U.S. exporters shipped 1.884 MMT (74.2 mb). Total corn exports have hit 3.042 BB, up 25% over last year. The USDA export target is 3.325 BB with 4 weeks left in the marketing year,” Heinberg said.
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