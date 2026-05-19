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“Corn futures are slightly higher this morning as the market looks for stability, and with new-crop contracts once again testing the psychological $5 level,” Total Farm Marketing said. “July corn is up 1-1/2 cents at $4.78-1/2, while December futures are 1/2 cent higher at $4.98-1/2… Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed 1.379 mmt (54.28 mln bu.) of corn shipped during the week ending May 14. That was down 19.07% from the previous week and 21.68% below the same week last year.”