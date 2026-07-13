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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn futures are trading with 5 to 7 cent gains so far on Monday. Bulls found their footing on Friday following friendlier than expected USDA data. Contracts were up 2 ½ to 10 ¼ cents across the board, led by the front months. September was 16 ½ cents higher last week, with December up 19 ½ cents. Preliminary open interest was up 10,355 contracts on Friday, suggesting new buying interest.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Friday’s report saw ending stocks for both 25/26 and 26/27 crops being lowered. It is likely that old crop stocks were initially overstated and are being corrected. For new crop, it is possible that the 183 bpa estimate may be difficult to achieve if weather remains hot and dry.”