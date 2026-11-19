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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn price action is starting Thursday with fractional to 1 ¼ cent gains so far. Futures posted losses of 4 ½ to 11 ¼ cents across the board on Wednesday, pressured by some outside markets. New lows for the recent move were made, but not quite to contracts lows from June. Open interest suggested new selling, up 14,963 contracts on Wednesday.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “China’s corn imports reached 490,000 metric tons in October, an increase of 36.8% compared to the same period last year, according to government data. While the year-over-year increase suggests some improvement in import demand, overall volumes remain relatively modest.”