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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn prices are up 1 to 2 cents so far on Thursday AM trade. Futures were on the higher side of unchan…
Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn price action is up 1 to 2 cents so far on Thursday. Futures were under pressure on Wednesday foll…
Mark Soderberg at ADM Investor Services said, “Prices were $.03-$.05 lower while spreads also weakened. Dec-26 held support above this week’s …
"Prices closed $.02-$.03 lower in choppy 2-sided trade, unable to hold early strength. Spreads were little changed. Dec-26 shrugged off sharpl…
“The improved weather forecast for this week should push the corn harvest. The movement of fresh corn supplies into the pipeline will likely l…