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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn price action is down 1 to 3 cents so far on Monday morning. Futures closed out the Friday session with contracts 1 to 4 ½ cents across the board, as December was 5 ½ cents lower. Open interest was up 2,898 contracts on Friday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 3 3/4 cents at $4.35. Now halfway through October the average close for December futures has been $4.91, as the harvest price option for price insurance gets discovered.” The Hightower Report said, “The Rosario Grain Exchange reported Argentina’s grain exports for the year are running 25% about the five year average with corn exports record high. China’s corn and corn flour imports year to date are up 126%, but little that is coming from the U.S. and any uptick in China purchases unlikely after COFCO executive last week commented U.S. corn was not competitive into China.”