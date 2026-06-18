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“Prices were $.03 ½ – $.05 ½ lower today while spreads weakened. Support for July-26 is at $4.05, a gap on the weekly chart from last Sept-26. Resistance is at $4.37. Yesterday’s EIA data showed ethanol production slipped to 324 mil. gallons last week, slightly below expectations while still below the pace needed to reach to revised USDA corn usage forecast. Exports sales at 66 mil. bu., old and new crop combined, were in line with expectations. Old crop commitments at 3.304 bil. bu. are up 26% YOY vs. the revised USDA forecast of up 16%. Commitments represent 99% of the USDA forecast, above the historical average of 93%. Noted buyers were Japan – 18 mil., Mexico – 16 mil. and Spain with 10 mil. bu. In addition, the USDA announced a flash sale of 286k mt (11 mil. bu.) to Mexico. New crop sales are up to 183 mil. bu., a 4-year high while up 41% YOY. U.S. corn acres in drought fell 1% to 23%, a 9-month low,” according to Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.