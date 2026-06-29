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“USDA will release the June Planted Acres and Grain stocks report Tuesday. Expectations are for planted corn acres to be 94.992 million acres, down slightly from the March intentions report and nearly 2.8 million acres below last year. Grain stocks estimates are expected to be 5.408 billion bushels of corn, up 17% year over year,” Doherty said. “The USDA Weekly Export Inspections report showed good movement of corn at 1.786 MMT (70.3 mb). Corn exports will need to remain strong to ship the large amount of export sales on the books with only nine weeks left in the marketing year.”