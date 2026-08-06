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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn price action is down 1 to 2 cents early on Thursday. Futures closed down a penny to 5 ¾ cents across most contracts at the Wednesday close, as pressure continues. The front months took the brunt of the hit. Open interest dropped 12,845 in the September contracts as some rolls were beginning, with the rest of the board up 15,476 contracts, implying new selling interest.” ADM Investor Services said, “Despite legal challenges, Brazil has moved ahead with their mandated higher ethanol blend in their nations fuel supply. E32 took effect Aug. 1st up from a 30% blend.”