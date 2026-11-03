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"Prices were $.05-$.06 lower, closing near session lows, while spreads were mixed and little changed. Dec-26 fell to a fresh 4-month low with next support at its contract low at $4.24 ¾. Disappointing trade action considering the USDA announced a flash sale of just over 1.7 mmt of corn to Mexico yesterday, followed up with another 315k mt today and 136k mt sold to South Korea. Mexico’s imports of U.S. corn was the lowest in 3 years in Oct-26. There was 438 mil. bu. of corn used to produce ethanol in Sept-26, at the low end of expectations. Usage needs to average 474 mil. bu. Oct-26 through Aug-27 to reach the USDA usage forecast of 5.650 bil. bu. Harvest progress at 74% was in line with expectations and just below the 5-year average of 77%. Using USDA Oct-26 production estimates there is nearly 2.2 bil. bu. left to harvest in NE, SD, MN and IA," noted Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.