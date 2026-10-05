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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn prices are 3 to 4 cents higher so far on Monday morning. Futures fell under pressure on Friday, with contracts down 1 ½ to 5 ¼ cents across the board. Open interest was up 6,412 contracts, suggesting some new short interest. December collapsed last week for a 30 ½ cent loss, of 5.77%.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “The data reinforced concerns over abundant supplies as harvest progresses, with drier weather expected to allow fieldwork to accelerate across much of the Midwest. Export demand has also remained soft, with 2026/27 U.S. corn commitments totaling 18.774 MMT, down 31% from a year ago and 8% below the five-year average.”