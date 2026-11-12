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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn prices are fractionally lower so far on Thursday morning. Futures closed the Wednesday session with contracts down 1 to 4 ½ cents across the board. Open interest rose 14,976 on Wednesday, as December was down 28,588 contracts, rolling to March (+27,066).” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Analysts expect ethanol production to come in between 1.14 and 1.15 million bpd, which would be similar to last week. Stocks are estimated at 24.0 to 25.0 million barrels which would compare to last week’s 24.4 million.”