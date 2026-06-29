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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn is falling back in early Monday trade, down 7 to 8 cents so far. Futures closed the Friday session mixed, with front months down ½ to 2 cents and deferred contracts for the 2027 crop steady to a penny higher. July options expired today, with first notice day on Tuesday. July futures were down 4 ¾ cents last week, with December down 2 ½ cents.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “Hotter-than-normal temperatures are forecast from the Plains to the Atlantic Coast through July 4. Drier conditions across southern growing areas, along with a heat dome expected next week, could raise crop concerns and threaten yield prospects.”