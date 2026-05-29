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“Corn futures are trading with 7 to 9 cent losses at Friday’s midday. Crude oil is the pressure factor, down $2.08/bbl, money is flowing out ahead of the weekend, with the president looking over the proposed agreement between the U.S. and Iran. The national average cash corn price is down 8 3/4 cents to $4.08 ½. USDA export sales data from this morning showed 1.015 MMT of corn sold for 2025/26 in the week of May 21, on the low side of trade estimates for 0.9 to 2 MMT. That was down 52.2% from last week but still 10.8% above the same week last year. New crop business was tallied at a marketing year high of 618,594 MT, exceeding expectations of 300,000 to 500,000 MT. Accumulated new crop business is now 2.953 MMT, down just 1.6% from the same period last year,” according to Austin Schroeder with BarChart.