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“Prices turned $.04-$.06 lower closing near session lows after reaching fresh 6-week highs overnight. Spreads also weakened. With 100+ degree heat this week limited to the northern and SW Plains, perhaps the market senses its impact on the corn crop may be limited. Lack of rain for the WCB is still problematic. Yesterday’s EIA data showed ethanol production slumped to 306 mil. gallons, down from 321 mil. the previous week and down 4% YOY. Production was the lowest in 10 weeks and below the pace needed to meet the USDA usage forecast for a 13th consecutive week. Exports at 25 mil. bu. (half old crop, half new crop) was well below expectations. Old crop sales were a MY low while YTD commitments reached 3.397 bil. bu., up 24% YOY vs. the USDA forecast up 16%. Commitments represent 102% of the USDA forecast, above the historical average of 96%. Pace analysis would suggest the USDA export forecast at 3.325 bil. is still at least 25-50 mil. bu. too low. New crop commitments have reached 270 mil. bu. a 5-year high while up 15% YOY. U.S. corn acres in drought held steady at 19%,” wrote Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.