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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn price action is steady to 1 ½ cents lower so far out of the long weekend. Futures posted losses of 3 ½ to 5 ¾ cents across most contracts on Thursday, with July holding onto a 4 ¾ cent gain on the week. Open interest was down 16,767 contracts on Thursday, mainly in the July contract, down 28,838 contracts.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Iran has declared that the Strait of Hormuz is closed again, but it has not truly been open since before the war. US fertilizer imports from Hormuz-affected ports fell to zero for the month of May which is not surprising. There is a concern that with extended closures and shipping bottlenecks when it finally reopens, that many countries will not have access to the appropriate amount of fertilizer.”