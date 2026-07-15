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“Prices were up $.08-$.09 closing near session highs, drawing support from the surge in wheat. Sept-26 CGO wheat traded $2.35 bu. over Sept-26 corn, a new high for the contract as the market works to limit wheat in livestock feed rations. Both Sept-26 and Dec-26 corn stretched out to 6-week highs. Ethanol production slumped to 306 mil. gallons, down from 321 mil. the previous week and down 4% YOY. Production was the lowest in 10 weeks and below expectations. There was 102 mil. bu. of corn used in the production process, or 14.6 mil. bu. per day, below the 15.6 needed to reach the revised USDA forecast of 5.550 bil. bu. In the MY to date there has been 4.74 bil. bu. used, or 15.15 mbd, an annualized pace of 5.528 bil. Despite the lower production, ethanol stocks rose to 24.4 mil. barrels, above expectation and YA at 23.6 mb. Implied gasoline usage last week was unchanged from the previous week at 8.844 while up 4.2% YOY. US exports should continue to hold up well as Brazil uses more of their crop domestically. Yesterday their energy council formally approved increasing the mandatory ethanol blend 2% to 32% for an 180-day period. The last increase in Aug-25 raised it 3% to 30%. US remains competitively priced in the global marketplace. Tomorrow’s export sales are expected to range from 35-80 mil. bu. for both crop years combined,” wrote Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.