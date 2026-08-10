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The Hightower Report said, “The weekend forecast did not change dramatically enough to move corn prices much overnight following Friday’s late session pullback and technicals are trying to turn higher but have yet to make a decisive bullish move. Strength in wheat again this morning is a supportive factor along with anticipation of slightly lower yield.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “Iran and Oman have yet to finalize an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while conflicting signals from Tehran and Washington have added uncertainty over how quickly a deal can be reached and normal shipping activity can resume.”