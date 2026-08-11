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“Prices were $.01-$.02 lower in choppy 2-sided trade while spreads were little changed. Dec-26 held support above LW’s low at $4.57 ¼. Weather remains favorable for the central and ECB while hot/dry conditions in the SW plains will be a drag on US yields. AgRural reports Brazil’s 2nd crop harvest is 79% complete, vs. 88% YA. Conab is also expected to update their Brazilian production forecasts tomorrow. EU 26/27 imports as of Aug. 9 at 1.58 mmt are up 25.4% from YA. U.S. crop ratings held steady at 61% G/E, in line with expectations. Composite ratings improved in only four states while declining in 10 and holding steady in 4. Overall ratings remain the lowest for the growing season while slightly below the historical average. 61% of the crop is in the dough stage, just ahead of the 5-year average of 55%. 16% of the crop is dented vs. the 5-year average of 12%. Current ratings would suggest an average US yield of 181.3 bpa with production at 15.855 bil. bu. vs. the current USDA forecast of 16.0 bil. bu. Since 1990 the USDA raised corn production in August 18 times, lowered it 17 times while unchanged 1 time,” wrote Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.