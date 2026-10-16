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“Corn futures fell to their lowest level in eight weeks as expectations for a larger U.S. crop and higher inventories outweighed the slower harvest pace. In its October WASDE report, USDA raised its 2026/27 U.S. corn yield estimate to 181.2 bpa from 178.5 bpa and projected production at 16.034 billion bushels, with ending stocks forecast at 1.849 billion bushels,” Lucas said. “USDA also raised its U.S. corn export forecast by 25 mb to 3.3 billion bushels, reflecting stronger demand and providing some underlying support. However, expectations for abundant supplies continued to overshadow the improved export outlook, keeping pressure on corn prices.”