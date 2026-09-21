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“Ukraine’s corn shipments since July 1 at 1.84 mmt are actually nearly double those from YA. AgRural reports Brazil’s 2026/27 1st crop plantings have reached 27%, vs. 25% YA. U.S. export inspections at 76 mil. bu. were above expectations and well above the 63 mil needed each week to reach the USDA export forecast. YTD inspections at 163 mil. are up 16% from YA, vs. the USDA forecast of down 4.6%. Noted buyers were Japan – 23 mil. bu., Mexico – 21 mil. while Colombia took 10 mil.,” Soderberg said.