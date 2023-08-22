On the first day of the Midwest Crop Tour yesterday corn yields and pod counts higher than last year and the averages. Now markets are waiting for today’s results which will be released tonight, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said this afternoon.
Volatility in soybeans continued this morning with yesterday's gains fully removed and the market seemingly assuming a bearish track from crop conditions readings yesterday and expectations for further bearish crop tour reports, The Hightower Report said.
Blue Line Futures called it “another frustrating day in the grain markets” with each of the corn and soybean contracts moving lower on the session.