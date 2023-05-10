People are also reading…
“It was a mixed close to the grain markets today with corn and Mpls wheat higher, the balance leaned lower,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Today’s price action and tomorrow should be comprised of mostly positions trading ahead of the big report on Friday. The report will be jam-packed with lots of data points that the market will need to digest.”
“Despite friendly CPI data that showed inflation slowing, crude oil prices remained lower, which pressured the soy complex,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The Dollar fell after the news, making soybeans slightly more competitive to Brazilian offers. Friday’s WASDE report will likely hold both bullish and bearish numbers for soybeans.”