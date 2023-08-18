People are also reading…
Hot, dry weather for the US into next week and escalating Black Sea events are in the headlines today, says Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging. Both the hot dry weather forecasted, and geopolitical issues in Russia are reasons for higher soybean prices, market analyst William Moore said in his AgMaster Column today.
The ProFarmer crop tour begins Monday in Ohio and Indiana in the east and in South Dakota and Nebraska in the west. “Everyone will be anxiously waiting for pictures,” Paumen said today.