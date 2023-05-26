Grain and oilseed markets finished the week strong, with corn, beans, and Chicago wheat all up double digits, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.
With corn planting nearing 100 completion, weather gets more attention. Forecast predict that I-states will have above average temperatures and below average precipitation. With uncertain weather, volatility in prices will follow, says Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures.
Markets will be closed for the day session Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day and will reopen Monday night at their usual time.