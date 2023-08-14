People are also reading…
Russia fired warning shots on a Black Sea cargo vessel over the weekend to stop it for inspection. It was headed to the Ukrainian port of Izmail. It resumed its trip after the Russian military inspected the ship, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
USDA left US 2022/23 soybean crush at 2,220 and exports at 1,980, dropping carryout 5 mil bu due to lower and the US crop 95 mil bu and exports 25, lowering US 2023/24 carryout to 245. On the corn side, USDA dropped US crop 209 mil bu, feed use 25 and exports 50, lowering US 2023/24 carryout to 2,202,.said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.