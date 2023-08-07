People are also reading…
Eleven military vessels from Russia and China were found patrolling near the Aleutian Islands by four US Navy destroyers. The ships from Russia and China were seen operating together. Meanwhile, Officials from nearly 40 countries met in Saudi Arabia to discuss the importance of ending the Russia-Ukraine War, according to Jessica Friel of CHS Hedging.
Ukraine drone strikes on Russia oil tanker followed strikes on Kerch bridge. Ukraine also announced designating Russia ports for potential attacks. Some now wonder if Russia will retaliate and attack grain vessels, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.