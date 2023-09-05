People are also reading…
Black Sea corridor talks did not produce any progress yesterday with Russia holding out for a reconnect to the Swift system for their Ag bank, according to the Hightower Report. Russia also struck several Danube River ports with drones, an indication they are not going to allow Ukraine to ramp up river shipping.
Weekly US crop rating are expected to decline, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Midwest weather has been warm and dry with cool temps and rains possible this weekend.