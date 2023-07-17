People are also reading…
Russia said they will no longer participate in the Black Sea grain export agreement, which expires today. A Kremlin spokesman said they would return to the agreement when the conditions in it relating to them are fulfilled. Turkey and Russia will be in discussions today, according to Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.
Grains are higher based on the fact that China was an active buyer of US and South American soybeans last week. They bought Brazilian corn and may have bought Ukrainian corn, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.