Ag markets “chopped about” today with news of favorable weather going forward, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this afternoon.
Despite the recovery from lower soybean prices this morning, weather forecasts remain bearish with showers in some places intensifying, and crop conditions are likely to improve throughout a large portion of the key U.S. growing areas, the Hightower Report said.
There’s very little fresh news for either the bull or bear camp to grab onto today, the Hightower Report said. The report says it is seeing some price consolidation, but buyers and sellers seem to have little conviction in putting on aggressive positions before Friday's USDA Supply and Demand report.