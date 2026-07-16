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The world's grain balance sheets look relatively comfortable heading into 2026/27, Reuters reports, despite an expected decline in output from the record-setting 2025/26 season, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates released last week. Global wheat and corn crops are still projected to exceed recent averages in 2026/27, keeping widespread supply concerns at bay, reports Reuters. In the U.S., corn and soybeans have steadily gained favor over wheat, leaving farmers in 2026/27 with their smallest planted wheat area, opens new tab since records began in 1919, according to the USDA.