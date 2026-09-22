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“The corn market is watching headlines going into the meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday. The corn market is looking for some confirmation on possible corn purchases and/or elimination of current tariffs on U.S. grains going into China,” John Heinberg of Total Farm Marketing said. “Wheat closed lower alongside corn and soybeans. Weakness in the grain complex today may have stemmed from lower crude oil prices – this itself appears to be tied to rumors that Iran stated they will reopen the Strait of Hormuz if the U.S. begins military de-escalation in the region.”