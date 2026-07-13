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Ryan Kelbrants at CHS Hedging said, “Corn, soybeans, and MIAX spring wheat futures are trading higher to start the day, while Chicago and Kansas City wheat futures are mostly lower. Support for corn and soybeans comes from ongoing hot, dry weather concerns, optimism surrounding U.S.-China trade relations, and firm energy markets. Meanwhile, winter wheat harvest activity continues to advance, weighing on wheat values. Hard red spring wheat futures are posting gains as weather risks remain a concern across key growing areas. Weather conditions and forecast trends will remain a key focus as the summer growing season progresses.”