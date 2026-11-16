“Corn futures started the week with modest strength, overcoming early selling pressure and weakness in the soybean and wheat markets to finish with marginal gains,” Brandon Doherty of Total Farm Marketing said. “Soybeans ended the day lower amid uncertainty surrounding the upcoming U.S./China discussions. Additional pressure came from another overnight move higher in the U.S. dollar, weighing on the broader grain complex.”
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