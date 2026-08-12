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Tempeh is a popular Indonesian food made from soybeans, and because of Illinois Gov. Pritzker, Indonesia will be well supplied with Illinois soybeans to make it, reports WCIA.
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Tempeh is a popular Indonesian food made from soybeans, and because of Illinois Gov. Pritzker, Indonesia will be well supplied with Illinois soybeans to make it, reports WCIA.
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