Bloomberg said, “China booked another flurry of U.S. soybean cargoes, as the country makes headway toward fulfilling the purchase pledge made as part of a trade truce struck last year.
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Bloomberg said, “China booked another flurry of U.S. soybean cargoes, as the country makes headway toward fulfilling the purchase pledge made as part of a trade truce struck last year.
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