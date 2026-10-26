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“Corn futures fought off session lows triggered by unexpected Brazil election results but still finished slightly lower on the session,” Brandon Doherty of Total Farm Marketing said. “USDA released a weekly Export Inspections report on Monday. For the week ending Oct. 15, USDA corn export inspections totaled 24.6 mb. This was down from 2.7 mb from last week’s 27.3 mb total. The current inspections pace is now 8% lower than last year, while the USDA is forecasting a 4% drop in corn exports.”